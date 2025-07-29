KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,300 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Bruker were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,369,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

