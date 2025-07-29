KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.