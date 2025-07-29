KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,600 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Valvoline by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,726,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,405,000 after buying an additional 1,080,114 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 653.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,147,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 994,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $35,051,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:VVV opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

