KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,800 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NMI by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,174,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after buying an additional 337,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,274,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 196,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 55.93%. NMI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock worth $4,210,337. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

