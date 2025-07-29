KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,900 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $54,088,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $42,887,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,205,000 after buying an additional 147,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 526,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

