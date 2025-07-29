KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 2,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

