KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 2,100 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home BancShares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,291,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,263,000 after buying an additional 121,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,791,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,211,000 after acquiring an additional 124,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $60,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Home BancShares by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 250,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home BancShares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 511,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $664,855.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Home BancShares Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE HOMB opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

