KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 2,300 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 223.3% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.