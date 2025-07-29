KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 300 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,579,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $237.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.83.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

