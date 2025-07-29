KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 700 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.70.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

