KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,512,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FLOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on Flowco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Flowco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Flowco Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE FLOC opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Flowco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Flowco Company Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

