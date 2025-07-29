KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,331,000 after buying an additional 291,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after buying an additional 316,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,996,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $103,356,000.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 146,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,158.20. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,806.18. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,244 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $129.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.60%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

