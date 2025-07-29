KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

