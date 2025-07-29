Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$77.59 and last traded at C$77.70. Approximately 6,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.99.

Kurita Water Industries Trading Down 4.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.43.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

