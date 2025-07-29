Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Position Boosted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,267 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Laureate Education by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,816,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after buying an additional 112,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Laureate Education by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Laureate Education by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 263,418 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 58,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.