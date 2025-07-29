Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Lincoln National by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.