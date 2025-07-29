Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOB. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.84. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,904 shares in the company, valued at $308,551.68. This represents a 72.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

