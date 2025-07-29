Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 975.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.96. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

