Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) vs. General Motors (NYSE:GM) Head to Head Review

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 General Motors 4 9 10 1 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

General Motors has a consensus target price of $56.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -122.01% N/A -42.71% General Motors 2.54% 12.98% 3.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and General Motors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $844.09 million 1.75 -$1.10 billion ($1.54) -1.42 General Motors $187.60 billion 0.27 $6.01 billion $6.30 8.48

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

General Motors beats Lotus Technology on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

