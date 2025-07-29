Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $134.00. 515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.54.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.85.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.