Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 361.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,390,000 after buying an additional 2,706,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 323,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.5%

MARA stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 46.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $536,897.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,946,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,035,758.08. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $661,644.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 324,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,096.60. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,591 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

