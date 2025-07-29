Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) & Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Head-To-Head Review

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) and Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Hannover Ruck”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $21.37 million 0.46 $470,000.00 $0.06 22.17 Hannover Ruck $28.55 billion 1.31 $2.52 billion $3.35 15.44

Volatility and Risk

Hannover Ruck has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Hannover Ruck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannover Ruck has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hannover Ruck shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Hannover Ruck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 2.18% N/A N/A Hannover Ruck 8.46% 18.29% 3.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marketing Alliance and Hannover Ruck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hannover Ruck 1 1 0 1 2.33

Summary

Hannover Ruck beats Marketing Alliance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock; aviation and space; catastrophe XL; credit, surety, and political risks; facultative; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It offers risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group life, retirement, lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, the company provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and reinsurance and solvency II businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. Hannover Rück SE was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

