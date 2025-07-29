MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 2,683 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

