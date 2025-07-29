Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.20% of Methode Electronics worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 128,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.01. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.80). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $257,100 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -15.73%.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.