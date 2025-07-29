Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSFT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $512.50 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $518.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

