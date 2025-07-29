Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $570.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial from $490.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $581.00 price objective (up previously from $512.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $512.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $518.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,995,413.95. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,343,058,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,040,162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,533,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,733,827,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40,290.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,528,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,096,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

