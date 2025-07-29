MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Lowered by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in MKS were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MKS during the first quarter valued at $789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in MKS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MKS by 15.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS alerts:

MKS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. MKS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.20.

MKS Dividend Announcement

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.59 million. MKS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 20.67%. MKS’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.