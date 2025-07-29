Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,003,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,771,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 21,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $13,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,898,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,948,446,984.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

