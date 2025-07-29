Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

