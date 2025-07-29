MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 176.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,217,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,942,000 after acquiring an additional 159,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 513.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 151,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $196.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 1.19. MYR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $205.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MYR Group from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MYR Group

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.