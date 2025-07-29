Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Sells 112,978 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,978 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,088,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $299.59. The company has a market cap of $828.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

