NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter. NETGEAR has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.37. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $734.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In other NETGEAR news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $75,028.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,565.05. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $67,459.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 61,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,083.04. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $565,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 48,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

