Next Capital Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:JPM opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.35 and a 200 day moving average of $260.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $299.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

