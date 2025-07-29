Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,443,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 375,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 59,818 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 118,242 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.91. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

