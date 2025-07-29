Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.74. 1,630,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,868,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Nuvve Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 6,228.12% and a negative net margin of 322.28%.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

