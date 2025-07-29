NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

