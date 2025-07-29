NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

