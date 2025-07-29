NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $13,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,898,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,948,446,984.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock worth $786,735,503. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

