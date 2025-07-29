Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.