Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $6.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

