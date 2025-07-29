OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Shares Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 25,724,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,939,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

OceanPal Stock Down 8.9%

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

