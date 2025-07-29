Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Olin were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $47,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 467,680 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 890.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 405,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Olin by 1,960.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 344,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 328,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.52. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

