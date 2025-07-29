OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

OverActive Media Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

OverActive Media Company Profile

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.

