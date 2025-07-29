Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Palomar were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $53,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Palomar by 761.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,252. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,572,558.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $3,061,089. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLMR stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

