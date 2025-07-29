Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 130,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 106,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

