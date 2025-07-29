Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paymentus by 2,763.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Paymentus during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAY

Paymentus Stock Performance

Paymentus stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.56. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.