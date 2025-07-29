Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $189,170.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,036.76. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,741.39. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,565 shares of company stock worth $4,550,566. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

