Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

