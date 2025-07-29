Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.66. 81,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 730,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Pineapple Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
About Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pineapple Energy
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.