Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Up 13.9% – Still a Buy?

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. 547,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,965% from the average session volume of 26,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Prime Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
